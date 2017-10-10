I liked the feel of the Doogee BL7000 as soon as I took it out of the box. It has a metal body and a fine-grain leather back. It feels weighty and well built in my hand.

The phone comes in three colours: Black, blue, and gold. Laser-cut metal gives it an angular, sharp, crisp, and boxy feel. I like the way it looks -- more expensive than its price suggests.

INSIDE THE BOX

There are not as many extras as in the Doogee Mix package. The BL7000 has a micro USB cable, a charger, SIM card extractor pin, an OTG cable, and a screen protector. There are no commercial nice-to-haves such as extra cases or other gadgets. It seems right for an enterprise rollout device.

HARDWARE

The phone contains a massive battery, which is why it feels so solid in my hand. The 7,060mAh battery will stay charged up to 38 days, according to the manufacturer.

I found that with the scheduled power on and off feature (I turn the phone off overnight), the battery lasted for almost a week of normal use before I needed to charge it.

Charging is fast, too. Doogee said that after 60 minutes charging, the phone will play HD videos for up to 20 hours.

Inside there is a MT6750 8-core A53 chip -- four running at 1.5GHz and four at 1GHz. These chips are also in the Charm range from Meizu, the Meizu M5 and the Doogee Max 5. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, which is extendable up to 256GB ROM

It has two rear 13-megapixel sensors and one 13-megapixel front-facing camera, fitted with Samsung ISOCELL sensors and an 88-degree wide angle mode. Video recording is adequate at 720p. It has a blur feature on the camera to give a bokeh effect.

The camera also supports 2x lossless zoom and up to 8x digital zoom. Images are crisp, clear, and with digital zoom, a little too detailed (especially for selfies). There does not appear to be much shutter lag. Image manipulation tools include the standard filters, frames, and cropping options.

The phone takes two SIMs with a micro SD card in the SIM2 slot.

Its dimensions are 76 x 156 x 11mm and it weighs 220g. There is a 5.5-inch FHD screen, which does not extend to the device borders. There are navigation buttons and fingerprint sensors at the bottom, and a front-facing camera and earpiece at the top of the device, which reduces screen real estate.

The 1,920 x 1,080-pixel screen with 404ppi is nice and clear, and fingerprint touch is fast and accurate, regardless of the angle of your fingertip.

FEATURES

The BL7000 runs Android 7.0 and has some nice features as standard. I was sad that I could not find the Smart Box feature, which I loved on the Doogee Mix phone. However, there are other nice-to-have hidden features.

Wi-Fi calling can be enabled on the phone, for instance. When this feature is switched on, the phone can route calls either via Wi-Fi networks or your carrier's network, depending on preferences and which signal is stronger.

Your carrier might charge you for this feature. I cannot use this outside of the UK at the moment with my current provider. You might need to watch out for this if you are roaming.

The phone has the Smart Lock feature as standard. This keeps your device unlocked when it is on you, in a pre-determined trusted place, or near a trusted Bluetooth device. You can also train the device to use an "OK Google" voice command to unlock. It uses Google trust agent and others.

This device has intelligent assist. Take a screenshot by swiping three fingers down, flip the phone to mute it ringing, or move the phone to your ear to answer the call.

You can also wave your hand over the phone for non-touch operation such as unlocking the phone, moving through the gallery, and managing music and videos.

All in all, the Doogee BL7000 is an affordable phone with a great battery and good security features. I like it a lot.

Suitable for the enterprise, yet with enough power and stamina to satisfy gamers and hard-core video watching, this is a multi-purpose phone that will not let you down.

