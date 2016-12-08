HP is currently the only major PC vendor to offer a workstation-class AIO desktop -- something it has been doing since 2012 with the first-generation Z1 Workstation. Now in its third generation, the Z1 Workstation's screen has shrunk from 27 inches in the G1 and G2 models to 23.6 inches, while boosting the resolution from 2,560 by 1,440 pixels to 3,840 by 2,160 pixels. This results in a significant pixel density increase, from 109ppi to 187ppi.

The screen is a key element of a workstation aimed at power users such as scientists, engineers, financial analysts, architects, designers and developers. These machines need horsepower too, which the Z1 Workstation G3 has aplenty -- including Intel (Skylake) Xeon E3 processors, up to 64GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia graphics, PCIe SSD storage and Thunderbolt 3 external connectivity.

Naturally, a machine with this sort of spec doesn't come cheap. Although the Z1 Workstation G3 range starts at $1,349, this only buys you a Core i3 CPU, integrated Intel HD Graphics 350, 4GB of RAM and a 1TB (7,200rpm) hard drive. Our high-end Xeon-powered review unit, by contrast, will set you back $3,486 (around £2,740 inc. VAT), and should give an idea of the performance ceiling for an AIO desktop system.

Design

For a premium-priced system, the Z1 Workstation G3 has a distinctly utilitarian look and feel to it. That's not to say it's ugly, just that its plastic-clad chassis doesn't have the 'wow' factor of a milled-aluminium Apple iMac or Microsoft's new Surface Studio.

With its stand, the third-generation Z1 measures 59.69cm wide by 21.08cm deep by 54.61cm high and weighs 10.51kg -- 47 percent more compact and 51 percent lighter than the previous (27-inch) G2 model. The stand provides for screen height and vertical viewing angle adjustment, and can also pivot from landscape to portrait mode if required. There's no touchscreen capability on this model, so screen-hinge gymnastics of the Surface Studio variety are not supported. The screen is a 23.6-inch LED-backlit IPS unit with a matte anti-glare finish, maximum brightness of 300 nits and, as noted above, a resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 pixels (187ppi).

Many all-in-one desktops site most of their ports at the back, where they're hard to reach. HP has made life easier on the Z1 Workstation G3 by placing a good selection on the left side. Here you'll find two USB 3.0 ports (one charging) and two Thunderbolt 3/USB 3.1 ports (with USB-C connectors), along with an SD card reader and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

At the back there are four USB 3.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, an RJ-45 Ethernet port and a configurable 3.5mm audio jack.

HP makes much of the Z1 Workstation G3's serviceability, which is enabled via a removeable rear panel. Once inside, you'll be able to upgrade key components like RAM, storage and graphics.

Features

Although, as noted earlier, the Z1 Workstation G3 starts with a relatively modest specification, our review sample was a high-end unit based around a quad-core Xeon E3-1270 v5 processor running at 3.6GHz (and up to 4GHz with TurboBoost). This was supported by the maximum complement of 64GB of 2133MHz DDR4 RAM, in four 16GB SODIMM modules.

A workstation-class AIO clearly needs a decent discrete GPU, and our review unit obliges with an Nvidia Quadro M2000M, supported by 4GB of dedicated GDDR5 RAM. With 640 CUDA parallel processing cores and 80GB/sec of memory bandwidth, this is a mid-range GPU designed primarily for mobile systems; by contrast a top-end unit like the Quadro M5500 offers 2,048 CUDA cores and 211GB/sec bandwidth.

For storage, our review unit had two 512GB HP Z Turbo Drive G2 NVMe PCIe cards, one for the Windows 10 Professional OS (Windows 7 and Red Hat Linux are also available) and installed applications, and the other for data. There's also space for two 2.5-inch SATA drives (SSD or hard drive) if required, with RAID 0 (striped) and RAID 1 (mirrored) support on the integrated SATA controller.

An extra feature that you don't find on your average all-in-one desktop is HP's Remote Graphics Software (RGS), which the company describes as "a remote desktop tool on steroids". RGS comprises a sender that transmits encrypted screen content over the network and a receiver on a remote Windows PC or Mac.

Performance

Given its Xeon CPU, 64GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia Quadro GPU and fast PCIe SSD storage, it's no surprise to find that the HP Z1 Workstation G3 delivers impressive benchmarks. Specifically, it registered Geekbench 4 scores of 4,715 (single core) and 15,126 (multi core), a Cinebench R15 OpenGL score of 106.4 frames per second (fps) and ATTO disk benchmark scores of 2,226MB/s (read) and 1,541MB/s (write).

This level of performance makes the Z1 Workstation G3 well suited to its target market -- designers and content creators in fields like engineering, architecture, science, education and entertainment who require a relatively space-efficient system to work on.

Conclusions

HP's Z1 Workstation G3 won't win any accolades for its looks, but it's a very capable workstation-class all-in-one desktop with a good level of access to the internals for servicing and upgrades. Our high-end Xeon-based review unit certainly isn't cheap, but it still delivers good value for money.

