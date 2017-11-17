-
Editors' rating7.9
-
$1,349.00
Pros
- Sturdy military-grade build quality
- Plenty of ports and slots
- Good security features
- ISV certification for workstation-class apps
- Mobile broadband option
Cons
- Disappointing GPU performance
- Comparatively bulky
With a 14-inch FHD display and weighing in at 1.64kg (3.61lbs), the ZBook 14u G4 is the smallest and lightest of HP's latest-generation mobile workstations, starting at £831 (ex. VAT) and rising to £2,073 as you upgrade CPU, GPU, RAM, storage and other options. With discrete AMD FirePro graphics available on all models, the ZBook 14u G4 is aimed at mobile power users in fields like photo and video editing, product design, science and engineering, and finance.
The ZBook 14u G4 may not be the thinnest, lightest or most elegant-looking laptop you've ever seen, but it's MIL-STD-810G certified to withstand the rough and tumble of life on the road. But does it have the raw power to cut it as a mobile workstation?
Design
This is a businesslike rather than eye-catching laptop, with a slate-grey livery and discreet HP branding on the back of the lid. Open the relatively flex-free lid and you'll find equally tasteful branding for the Bang & Olufsen (B&O) designed audio subsystem above the screen, to the right.
HP describes the ZBook 14u G4 as thin and light, but it's no ultraportable, measuring 338mm wide by 237mm deep by 22.1mm thick and weighing from 1.64kg (the weight may rise, depending on the options you choose). Still, it feels well made with, as noted above, military-grade build quality.
The 14-inch screen options start at 1,366 by 768 resolution, rising to full HD (1,920 by 1,080) in non-touch, touch and non-touch with ultra-wide viewing angles varieties. We had the touch-screen model for review, with 'standard' viewing angles. The display delivers decent 300-nit brightness and colour balance, but despite its 'anti-glare' billing is still somewhat reflective.
The screen has relatively wide bezels, particularly at the top, so there's plenty of space for the wi-fi and (optional) WWAN antennas, the webcam and a dual microphone array.
The keyboard has 85 island-style keys that are sturdy and responsive enough to deliver a comfortable typing platform. It's spill-resistant, and offers three levels of backlighting -- off/full/half brightness -- toggled by a Fn key combination. The generous-sized touchpad has two buttons at the bottom, supports two-way scrolling and gestures, and has a second pair of buttons at the top to support the pointing stick located between the G,H and B keys. You can enable or disable the touchpad by double-tapping the top-left corner; an LED shows you when the touchpad is off.
Our review unit had a fingerprint reader in the top right corner of the wrist rest, although this isn't present on all variants of the ZBook 14u G4. Elsewhere, in the space between the keyboard and screen, you'll find the power button on the left and buttons for wireless on/off and volume mute on the right.
The trade-off for a relatively bulky chassis is plenty of room for ports and slots, which run to: USB-C, DisplayPort, 3.5mm combo audio, USB 3.0, RJ-45 Ethernet, a docking connector, a SIM card slot and the power input on the left; and VGA, USB 3.0, a smartcard reader and a security lock slot on the right.
Features
Processors range from Core i5-7200U to Core i7-7600U. Our review unit had a Core i7-7600U with 16GB of RAM -- the maximum memory complement is 32GB, filling two SODIMM slots. Although there is an integrated Intel HD Graphics 620 GPU in the processor, a mobile workstation needs more graphics horsepower, which is provided by a discrete AMD FirePro W4190M with 2GB of dedicated GDDR5 RAM. The ZBook 14u G4 is ISV certified to deliver fast and reliable performance with a range of workstation applications, although the list for this entry-level system is understandably less extensive than for its more powerful stablemates.
Storage in our review unit was a 512GB HP Z Turbo Drive PCIe SSD, with other options including SATA hard drives, hybrid HDD/SSD drives and SSDs up to 1TB in capacity.
Intel's Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 adapter provides 802.11a/b/g/n wi-fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity; LTE mobile broadband is also available on some models, although it wasn't present on our review unit.
HP makes much of the ZBook range's security features, including HP Sure Start Gen3, which ensures that a genuine HP system BIOS is present, unmodified, before the system boots up. If tampering is detected, a secure copy of the BIOS is loaded from flash memory. Secure authentication is available via the fingerprint reader and the smartcard slot, and if you have the optional mobile broadband module installed you can sign up for HP's Absolute Data Protect service, which includes GPS tracking of the laptop.
The audio subsystem, developed in conjunction with B&O, includes a pair of 2W stereo speakers located behind a grille between the keyboard and the screen. These deliver decent sound quality that doesn't distort much as you ramp up the volume. As ever with laptop speakers, though, you don't get much in the way of bass frequencies.
There's an extensive array of options and accessories available for the ZBook 14u G4, including cases, docks, connection adapters, extra batteries and external storage solutions. The HP UltraSlim Docking Station, for example, will cost you an extra £199 (inc. VAT), adding 4 USB 3.0 ports, RJ-45, DisplayPort 1.2, VGA and audio in/out jacks.
Performance & battery life
A system billed as a mobile workstation -- even an entry-level one -- should deliver good performance, and here the ZBook 14u G4 is slightly disappointing.
Looking at CPU performance, the ZBook 14u's Core i7-7600U delivered Geekbench 4 scores of 4,723 (single core) and 9,231 (multi-core), compared to 4,760 and 15,980 from the 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro running a Core i7-7820HQ. Both systems had 16GB of RAM.
Graphics benchmarks revealed a bigger gap between HP's entry-level mobile workstation and Apple's high-end laptop: on the Cinebench R15 OpenGL test, the ZBook 14u's 2GB FirePro W4190M managed 48.8 frames per second (fps), a score that the 4GB Radeon Pro 560 in Apple's MacBook Pro obliterated with 85fps.
Disk performance was better though, the ZBook 14u's 512GB SSD delivering write and read speeds of 1,686MB/s and 3,312MB/s respectively, compared to 2,000MB/s and 2,500MB/s from the MacBook Pro.
Power is supplied by a 3-cell, 51Wh (4,420MAh) battery that HP says will power the system for up to 10 hours. Manufacturers' claims should always be treated with caution, but our testing experience suggests that you can be confident of getting an 8-hour day's-worth of life from the system, on average. If you're likely to be running demanding workloads away from a power source, you may want to invest in a spare battery, which will cost an extra £50 (inc. VAT).
Conclusions
HP's 14-inch ZBook 14u G4 is sturdily built, relatively thin and light for a mobile workstation, and provides plenty of connections and configuration options. However, we were disappointed with the performance -- particularly from the discrete GPU -- from this entry-level mobile workstation.
Read more reviews
- Adobe XD for Windows review: A powerful but usable design and prototyping tool
A minimal interface and very straightforward tools make Adobe XD a great tool for designing how apps and websites will work, and the missing features continue to be added in monthly updates.
- 2017 Amazon Kindle Oasis review: Better than paper and waterproof too
The 2017 Amazon Kindle Oasis provides you with a worry-free premium reading and listening experience. It's the best ebook reader available and is priced for those who love to devour books.
- Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6 review: A lightweight and robust, but expensive, 2-in-1 detachable
The Toughbook CF-XZ6 is a sturdy 12-inch 'business rugged' detachable laptop, but it's an expensive device that's not without drawbacks.
- Apple iPhone X review: This is as good as it gets
Face ID, an impressive display, new interaction methods, and solid performance put the iPhone X on top.
Specifications
|General
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Platform Technology
|Intel vPro Technology
|Embedded Security
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
|Processor / Chipset
|CPU
|Intel Core i5 (7th Gen) 7300HQ / 2.5 GHz
|Max Turbo Speed
|3.5 GHz
|Number of Cores
|Quad-Core
|Cache
|6 MB
|64-bit Computing
|Yes
|Chipset Type
|Mobile Intel CM238 Express
|Features
|Hyper-Threading Technology, Intel Smart Cache, Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0
|Cache Memory
|Installed Size
|6 MB
|RAM
|Memory Speed
|2400 MHz
|Configuration Features
|1 x 8 GB
|Technology
|DDR4 SDRAM
|Installed Size
|8 GB
|Data Integrity Check
|non-ECC
|Memory
|Max Supported Size
|32 GB
|Technology
|DDR4 SDRAM - non-ECC
|Speed
|2400 MHz
|Form Factor
|SO-DIMM 260-pin
|Slots Qty
|2
|Empty Slots
|1
|Storage
|Interface
|Serial ATA-600
|RAID Level
|RAID 0, RAID 1
|Environmental Parameters
|Humidity Range Operating
|10 - 90% (non-condensing)
|Display
|LCD Backlight Technology
|LED backlight
|Widescreen Display
|Yes
|Monitor Features
|Full HD ultra wide-viewing angle (UWVA) eDP anti-glare +PSR, Multi-Stream transport (MST)
|Type
|LED
|TFT Technology
|IPS
|Diagonal Size (metric)
|39.6 cm
|Display Resolution Abbreviation
|Full HD
|Audio & Video
|Graphics Processor
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Sound
|Stereo speakers, two microphones
|Audio Codec
|Conexant CX7700
|Features
|Bang & Olufsen Audio
|Hard Drive
|Type
|SSD
|SSD Form Factor
|M.2 2280
|Capacity
|128 GB
|Hard Drive Features
|HP Value, triple-level cell (TLC)
|Input
|Type
|ClickPad, keyboard
|Localization & Layout
|US
|Features
|ClickPad with gesture support, spill-resistant, volume control
|Communications
|Wireless Protocol
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Bluetooth Class
|Class 2
|Wireless Controller
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 - PCI Express Mini Card (M.2)
|Wired Protocol
|Gigabit Ethernet
|Features
|Miracast
|Processor
|Type
|Core i5
|Processor Number
|i5-7300HQ
|Generation
|7
|Manufacturer
|Intel
|Clock Speed
|2.5 GHz
|Optical Storage
|Drive Type
|no optical drive
|Type
|none
|Card Reader
|Type
|card reader
|Supported Flash Memory
|SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card, SDXC UHS-II Memory Card
|Battery
|Technology
|4-cell lithium ion
|Capacity
|64 Wh
|Cells
|4-cell
|Technology
|lithium ion
|Run Time (Up To)
|16.78 sec
|AC Adapter
|Input
|AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
|Output
|150 Watt, 19.5 V
|Connections & Expansion
|Interfaces
|
LAN
2 x USB 3.0
USB 3.0 charging port
2 x Thunderbolt 3
HDMI
Headphone/microphone combo jack
|Memory Card Reader
|Yes (SDHC Card, SDXC Card, SDXC UHS-II Card)
|Header
|Brand
|HP
|Product Line
|HP ZBook
|Model
|Studio G4 Mobile Workstation
|Localization
|English
|Country Kits
|United States
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Miscellaneous
|Color
|space silver
|Case Material
|aluminum, magnesium alloy
|Security
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip, fingerprint reader
|Features
|HP 3D DriveGuard, HP Automatic Drive Lock, HP DriveLock, HP DuraKeys, HP Sure Start Gen 3, Intel Anti-Theft Technology (iAT), One-Step Logon, Power On Authentication, power-on password
|Compliant Standards
|ACPI, CSA, FCC, MIL-STD 810G, RoHS, UL, WEEE
|Included Accessories
|power adapter
|Manufacturer Selling Program
|HP Smart Buy
|Theft/Intrusion Protection
|security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
|Networking
|Data Link Protocol
|Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
|Remote Management Protocol
|SNMP 2
|Compliant Standards
|IEEE 802.11, IEEE 802.11i, IEEE 802.1Q, IEEE 802.1as, IEEE 802.1p, IEEE 802.1x, IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3ab, IEEE 802.3ae, IEEE 802.3az, IEEE 802.3u, IEEE 802.3x, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED
|Interface (Bus) Type
|PCI Express Mini Card (M.2)
|Ethernet Controller(s)
|Intel I219-LM
|Wireless NIC
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265
|Monitor
|Diagonal Size
|15.6 in
|Image Brightness
|270
|System
|Platform Technology
|Intel vPro Technology
|Notebook Type
|notebook
|Platform
|Windows
|Hard Drive Capacity
|128 GB
|Embedded Security
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
|Security Devices
|fingerprint reader
|Dimensions & Weight
|Width
|14.8 in
|Depth
|10 in
|Height
|0.7 in
|Audio Output
|Compliant Standards
|High Definition Audio
|Manufacturer Warranty
|Service & Support
|Limited warranty - parts and labor - 1 year - on-site
|Type
|1 year warranty
|Mainboard
|Chipset Type
|Mobile Intel CM238 Express
|Environmental Standards
|ENERGY STAR Certified
|Yes
|Physical Characteristics
|Weight
|4.61 lbs
|Power
|Min Operating Temperature
|32 °F
|Max Operating Temperature
|95 °F
|Operating System / Software
|OS Provided: Type
|Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition
|Type
|Bing Toolbar, CyberLink Power Media Player, Device Access Manager, HP BIOS Configuration Utility (free download), HP Client Catalog (free download), HP Client Security Suite Gen3, HP Credential Manager, HP Driver Packs, HP Hotkey Support, HP Image Assistant, HP JetAdvantage, HP JumpStart, HP Manageability & Integration Kit (free download), HP Noise Cancellation, HP Performance Advisor, HP Recovery Manager, HP Remote Graphics Software, HP SoftPaq Download Manager, HP Support Assistant, HP Sure Connect, HP Systems Software Manager (free download), HP Touchpoint Manager, HP Velocity, HP Workwise, HP ePrint, LANDesk Management Suite (free download), Password Manager, Skype
|Video Output
|Graphics Processor
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Graphics Processor Series
|Intel HD Graphics
|Input Device
|Backlight
|Yes
Join Discussion