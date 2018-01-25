I quite like the form factor of the EZpad 6 Plus. Its 11.6-inch capacitive IPS touchscreen has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a display ratio of 16:9. Its dimensions are: 297.0 x 183.0 x 16.0mm (11.69 x 7.2 x 0.63 inches), and it weighs 0.9890kg.

It is almost the same size as the Chuwi SurBook I looked at in September 2017. It has a plastic case and a metal kick stand that adjusts up to about 160 degrees with two distinct set positions.

Inside the tablet is an Intel Celeron N3450 -- a quad core CPU that runs between 1.1GHz, up to 2.2GHz. There is also an Intel HD Graphics generation 9 GPU running at 500MHz. It has 6GB DDR3L RAM and a storage capacity of 64GB eMMC ROM.

The external features are minimal. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB, micro USB port, a DC jack, and a mini HDMI port. You can attach an additional pogopin-type keyboard, although the keyboard was not included with this version of the tablet. There is also a TF slot behind the kickstand.

Read also: Windows 10 on MacBook Air clone? Latest Chuwi budget laptop is Apple lookalike | Chuwi Hi13 review: The tablet that thinks it's a laptop | Windows 10 laptops: Chuwi prices its new hi-res display Lapbook 12.3 at $350

Its battery is 3500mAh, which Jumper says will play videos for up to 4 hours. I found the battery life adequate, but it did not last me more than 3 hours working on general Office applications without a charge. To compare, the Chuwi SurBook has a battery of 10,000mAh

There is a front-facing camera, which is only 2 megapixels -- OK for video calls, but do not rely on this for high-quality images. There is no flash on the tablet. Although it looks like the tablet has a rear camera, this is a blank on the back of the casing.

The sound is actually quite good from the dual-channel speaker. I found the quality perfectly acceptable, reasonably loud, and not tinny -- unusually good compared to some tablets.

The tablet runs Windows 10 Creators Update, build 15603. This particular model is not a dual-boot tablet.

Read also: Chuwi's Hi13 13.5-inch convertible tablet is $369 Surface Book alternative | Chuwi Hi 10 plus tablet review-a low cost dual boot tablet with great performance | Elephone S8 hands-on: A solid, no-nonsense phone for business use

I did not have any particular niggles with this tablet, but I was not blown away by it either. It seemed to be a solid, mid-range tablet with standard features and performance.

I think that the camera could have been better. The EZpad 6 Plus only has a 2-megapixel front camera, while the Chuwi SurBook comes with a 2-megapixel front camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera in a very similar form factor.

This is a well-built, mid-priced tablet priced around $250, which would be perfectly good for both office and home use.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Chuwi SurBook hands-on: A high-performing Surface clone

The Chuwi SurBook is an affordable, high-performing alternative to the Microsoft Surface and the Apple iPad Pro.

Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 lookalike: Chuwi's Surbook goes the budget route

Chuwi has unveiled a Surface Pro 4 clone, but one that features Intel's lower-end Apollo Lake processor.

Chuwi Lapbook Air hands on: A slim, beautiful PC -- but no touching

Chuwi's Lapbook Air is slim and lovely, and it looks like a laptop costing twice as much.