After using the LG Watch Sport and Android Wear 2.0 for the weekend, I've put together a few observations about the experience in its current form.

It's a little early to pen a full review, so instead I offer five things I learned when wearing the LG Watch Sport for a weekend.

A giant watch

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Pictures of the LG Watch Sport don't tell the full story of just how big this watch is. It's not the diameter of the watch that's shocking, it's how thick it is.

The bulk is likely to make room for LTE radios and added battery life for the extra connectivity. Speaking of battery life, my experience has been mixed so far. With LTE enabled, I'm able to get through a day of use, but not more.

I'll keep testing and include a more in-depth report on battery life in an full review soon.

Do I spin or swipe?

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

The Watch Sport has three buttons on the right side. Two are dedicated app shortcuts you can customize, with the middle button doing all sorts of things. A quick press opens the app list. A long-press activates Google Assistant. Within an app, the button takes you to the home screen.

This same button also rotates, making it easy to scroll through whatever info is on the screen. For example, when viewing your watch face, you can start scrolling up to view pending alerts, and then tap on a notification to view more information.

Implementing a digital crown on Android Wear is a welcomed addition, instead of forcing users to swipe multiple times on a watch screen while simultaneously trying to view content on the display. It's also a feature that's not used in every app across the board, and it's incredibly frustrating.

Within several apps, where content goes below the screen and scrolling is required, it's hit or miss if you can use the crown to scroll down or need to swipe.

In the Android Pay app, for example, you cannot use the crown to scroll. In the Google Fit app, you can use the crown to scroll up or down. The inconsistent experience makes no sense.

Android Wear 2.0 doesn't feel finished

Never knowing when to swipe or use the crown is just one example of Android Wear 2.0's hit-or-miss experience. The entire OS feels as if it needs more polish, even after it was delayed for several months.

Google Assistant, a key feature of the update, doesn't always launch, often begging for a data connection despite being connected to Wi-Fi, LTE, and my phone. Switching watch faces sometimes results in no watch face being displayed at all -- just a blank, black screen -- until you restart the watch.

Android Pay

Unfortunately, I can't test Android Wear's new Android Pay integration. According to the official list of cards supported by Android Pay, there are two providers who don't support Android Wear quite yet: Citi and Wells Fargo. As luck would have it, those happen to be the two cards I can add.

NumberSync is confusing

The LG Watch Sport is the first LTE watch I've used. I was excited about the prospect of leaving my phone at home when running errands or going for a walk thanks to AT&T's NumberSync feature.

After adding the watch to my AT&T account for $10 a month, I attempted to activate NumberSync, with the Sport paired to Google's Pixel XL. The process takes a few minutes. It requires you to enter a sync code on the AT&T website to verify the watch and connect it to your phone number.

However, after entering the sync code, I was greeted with an error message stating the phone I was using lacked support for HD Voice. Therefore, I can't use NumberSync.

Bummer.

Knowing my iPhone 7 Plus supports HD Voice, I reset the watch and paired it to my iPhone. NumberSync set up worked, and messages sent to my phone were delivered to the watch even with my iPhone turned off.

Unfortunately, when my phone was turned on and connected to the watch, I would receive text message alerts twice. Once as a standard notification on the watch, then again as a standalone message sent just to the watch.

After tinkering with settings, duplicate notifications still persisted. I need to look into it more, but as of right now, I have NumberSync disabled.

Hopefully I was missing something and adjusting a setting or two is all that's needed to stop double delivery of text messages.

