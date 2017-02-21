The Meizu Pro 6 Plus is aimed at the high end professional or business user. The phone is packed in a hard plastic case which is much larger than boxes for other phones. The packaging is much more sturdy and is a better quality compared to cheaper devices.

Eileen Brown

The USB-C cord is coiled with useful cable grips to stop the cable tangling when not in use.

The cable supports data transmission with a bandwidth up to 5Gbps.

The USB cable also supports 24W fast charging and has protection against short circuit incidents.

There is also a compact USB wall charger in the box.

The phone battery has a capacity of 3400mAh with a lifespan, according to Meizu, of over 900 charging cycles.

Like other Meizu phones I have reviewed, the device is available in four colours: Champagne, Gold, Grey, and Silver. It feels solid and well built in the hand.

The phone has a 5.7 inch Quad HD display, and is slightly larger than the Meizu Note 5 device I reviewed last month. It has 'always-on-display' technology and four-axis optical image stabilisation. It has a nice crisp screen display.

Its dimensions are 155.6mm x 77.3mm x 7.3mm and it weighs 158g - a similar weight to the M5 Note.

Meizu say that the 2560x1440 display resolution, exceeds the 2K standard and "most of" the mainstream desktop displays.

Behind the screen there is an Exynos 8890 processor built on a 14nm FinFET process, and Samsung M1 architecture. This is a departure from the Helio P10 octa-core processor inside the Note 5 and M3 Max. It has 64 or 128Gb UFS 2.0 internal storage.

Four Exynos M1 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A53's at 1.5GHz run on the 64GB version, with four Exynos M1 2.3GHz ARM Cortex-A53's at 1.6GHz run on the 128GB version of the device.

An improvement to the M5 Note, the phone also has 4GB LPDDR4 (Low Power Double Data Rate) RAM.

This Android smartphone runs the Flyme 6 OS - an upgrade from the Flyme 5 OS on the M5 Note and M3 Max. Nice touches on this phone are the heart rate sensor, missing from the M5 Note, and the infrared proximity sensor. The reworked phone finding assistant is useful.

There is a 12 megapixel, ƒ/2.0 large aperture, Sony IMX 386 sensor, and 6 element lens rear camera and a 5 megapixel ƒ/2.0 aperture 5-element lens front facing camera.

Like the M5 Note and M3 Max, the device has an ArcSoft beautification algorithm and Face AE smart facial brightness adjustment. You can make your eyes larger, slim your face or brighten your skin before taking the image.

I really liked the improved Hi-Fi on this model. The phone is much louder than then M5 Note. Meizu have incorporated the ES9018K2M 32-bit audio DAC solution, and the AD45275 energy efficient audio amplifier.

The sound is clear, and loud whether using the inbuilt speaker or the 2nd generation Solo earphone circuit. Although there is a space for earphones in the box - they are not included.

Access to the device is through a keypad, or a finger print sensor which remembers five fingerprints. Like the M5 Note, there is also guest access to the phone which can be enabled if required.

I noticed that I could run more apps simultaneously on this phone compared to the M5 Note. Meizu say that Flyme 6 OS has a One Mind artificial intelligence engine. This engine can adjust system performance according to user preference.

It says that the engine can identify users' favourite apps and designate extra resources to make the apps run more smoothly. I did not see any app hogging the memory during my testing.

According to the statistics from IC Insights, Meizu is the world's 11th largest mobile phone manufacturer in terms of unit sales.

The quality, and improvement of each device I have reviewed so far tell me that Meizu is set to capture more market share with each model release.

If you want a top end phone with all of the features, performance and smooth looks, then this Pro 6 Plus could meet your every need.