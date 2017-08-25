Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu has released a phone designed to appeal to users who want a device that none of their friends will have.

Both the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus feature an AMOLED rear display, the first time that Meizu has released dual screen technology. This enables you to manage various functions whilst the phone is face down on your desk.

Meizu call this the Fenetre display. Tap the back of the phone's 1.9-inch (240x536) screen to manage your notifications or display the music you are listening to.

You can customise the wallpaper for the Fenetre display, check the weather in your location, see how many steps you have taken, or take a selfie with the rear cameras while seeing how you look on the rear display.

Both the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus have a Super AMOLED main display. The Pro 7 has a 5.2-inch full HD display, whereas, like the Pro 6 Plus, the Pro 7 Plus has a 5.7-inch Quad HD display.

It feels nice to hold in the hand -- but the width of the device might be a problem is you have small hands.

Dimensions are 147 x 70.7 x 7.3mm for the Pro 7 and the Pro 7 Plus is a little larger at 157.3 x 77.2 x 7.3mm. Weights respectively are 163g for the Pro 7 and 170g for the Pro 7 Plus.

Inside the Meizu Pro 7 range there is a choice of processors. The Pro 7 comes equipped with the Helio P25 processor, the same as the Doogee Mix I looked at last month.

The Pro 7 Plus runs on the 10nm Helio X30 processor MediaTek 10-core tri-cluster chipset. This is the fastest phone I have tried from Meizu. I can open 20 apps without any lag at all

The Pro 7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, coupled with LPDDR4X and eMMC5.1 technology. The Pro 7 Plus comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM andstorage options of 64GB or 128GB.

The Pro 7 Plus has a 3,500mAh battery, whereas the Pro 7 has a 3,000mAh battery. The Pro 7 Plus also has fast charging technology from Mezu: mCharge. This charges the phone up to over 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Both devices have decent cameras. The dual rear cameras of both devices have 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensors. The front camera of both phones has been upgraded to a 16-megapixel sensor.

The four-into-one pixel algorithm of the camera is activated automatically in dark environments, which means that in low-light you can take reasonable images. There is also a monochrome mode -- a nice touch.

For audio, both devices have Cirrus Logic CS43130 Hi-Fi chip. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack if you do not want to use the USB-C charging port or bluetooth.

Available in a range of colours, the Pro 7 is available in black, gold, and red. The 64GB version of the Pro 7 Plus is available in matte black, space black, amber gold, and crystal silver whilst the 128GB version comes in matte black and space black.

A nice touch from Meizu is the inclusion of a hard plastic case for the device, with a cut-away for the rear screen.

Recent phones I have looked at from China all have a little extra giveaway out of the box -- like the thumb ring on the Doogee Mix, and phone cases are included as standard.

This is great if you want to start using the phone straight away and do not want to wait for the new styles of phone cases to appear on Amazon.

I loved how fast and accurate the fingerprint recognition is on this phone.

In early Meizu models, I had trouble logging on first time using my fingerprint.

Meizu has got this nailed for the Pro 7, and unlocking the screen is practically instantaneous.

One thing I hated about the phone was that it is difficult to use Google Play services on the device. Apps are installed using the Flyme app store.

Trying to install the Play Store takes quite a lot of faffing around. Some lesser known apps are not on the Flyme store. However, there is an option to search other stores to find the app you want.

All in all, I found this found to be a sleek and fast addition to the Meizu portfolio of devices. and with the Fenetre display, I can keep up to date without the distraction of picking up the phone. I like that a lot.

