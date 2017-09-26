For over a month now I've been testing Ring's Floodlight Cam. I had previously tested the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and appreciated the refinements Ring made to the overall experience, so when Ring contacted me about taking a look at the Floodlight, I couldn't wait to give it a shot.

My home has a lone floodlight overlooking my driveway, and it was a giant blind spot for my doorbell camera. I don't often have random people walking around my home, but my neighbors have reported some strange things happening in my neighborhood in the past few months.

Installation

(Image: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet)

Installation is simple, so long as you're comfortable with wiring a light. Just be sure to turn off the electrical breaker that powers the current light you're replacing. Ring doesn't offer a battery-powered version of the Floodlight, so you'll need to have dedicated hardwired power source for the Floodlight.

In total, it took me about 15 minutes to swap my old floodlight for Ring's Floodlight Cam. Included in the box is the Floodlight and all necessary mounting pieces -- including a weatherproof gasket to ensure a tight seal -- to replace an existing light.

Setup

Setup follows the same process as most smart home devices. After it's powered on, you connected to the ad-hoc Wi-Fi network it creates, open the Ring app, and follow the prompts. I had some issues getting the Floodlight to connect to my home network, but after a few tries, it worked without issue. I think the issue was due to how far the Floodlight Cam is from my Wi-Fi access point. However, once it connected and was authenticated, I have had zero issues.

The lights and the camera itself are adjustable, meaning you can independently point them to your preferred location.

Once you've added the Floodlight Cam to your account and adjusted the lights and camera, the next step is to outline the area you want to be monitored for motion.

(Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet)

Using the iPhone app, I drew a box that left the street out of the area that would trigger motion alerts. You then adjust how sensitive you want the motion alerts to be, ranging from alerting to every bit of motion to just people in the field of view. You can also adjust how long the lights stay on after motion is detected.

Performance

Early on in my testing, I had a consistent issue with the lights coming on during the day (there's a sensor on the unit that only turns on lights at night). They'd be left on until manually turned off in the app.

After explaining the issue to Ring, the company pushed a software update to my unit to fix the issue. In the weeks since the update, I have only had one instance of the floodlight turning on during the day, whereas before that, it was occurring every day.

Outside of that, I've found the camera feed to be clear and reliable. The siren, activated within the live feed view of the app, is plenty loud to scare the person in my yard, and let neighbors know something isn't right.

There's a bit of a delay in the two-way audio, especially on cellular, but overall, it gets the job done.



As for motion detection, the only time I've had false alerts is when (as far as I can tell) light reflects off of a car and into my driveway. It happens most often first thing in the morning, or as the sun starts to go down. Even then, it's not a common occurrence or anywhere near as annoying as the false alerts of the original Ring Doorbell Cam.

Logical next addition

At $250, the Floodlight Cam isn't cheap. And that doesn't include the $3 monthly fee you'll need in order to access recordings stored in Ring's Cloud. A subscription isn't required; Ring will still send alerts and allow you to view a live feed of the camera's feed, but you will lose out on access to any recordings without a subscription.

The Floodlight Cam not only lets me know when someone is on my property, but it also alerts the person walking up my driveway know by lighting up the area with lights.

Read also: Hands on with the Ring Stick Up Cam: Plantpot thieves watch out

Sure, the floodlight I had installed in the same exact spot previously did the same thing -- but there was no record of who or what triggered the motion detection. With Ring's service, I now have a video to document a would-be thief or a roaming cat wandering around my home.

And if I happen to open the app to view a live feed of whatever is setting off the motion alert, I have the option to play a siren and call as much attention to my home as I can. Or I can talk to the person, thanks to the two-way communication feature.

Because both my doorbell and floodlight are made by Ring, I can follow someone each step of the way to my front door just by tapping a button in the app to switch camera's when motion is detected.

For me, adding a Floodlight to my home was a logical choice. My doorbell did a good job letting me know as someone approached my front door, but there was a glaring blind spot in its coverage due to my home's layout. Now, that blindspot is covered and I can easily keep tabs on home.

