The value of set-and-forget printing

How much use does a household printer get on a day-to-day basis? A lot more than you might think.

Dad may need to print some forms that must be filled out, scanned, and emailed to the bank.

Mum may need to distribute several copies of a multipage, chart-filled report at a meeting.

A secondary school student may want to create a large collage, print out an essay, and design an elaborate cover page for her midterm report.

A student may want to print out colouring pages and assemble his own book of photos.

When you expand the usage scenario to home offices, you must factor in mailings, records, invoices, receipts, and other business correspondence, as well. The result is a significant volume of pages printed every day.

One printer that takes a different approach is the HP Smart Tank 455 Printer. This model is versatile and affordable, meeting the needs of households and home offices that need reliable, high-volume printing with minimal human intervention.

The printer comes with refillable ink tanks, and the ink supply included with the unit can last up to two years, according to HP. The anticipated page yield totals 8,000 pages using the included colour ink, and up to 6,000 pages using the black ink supply.

The ink tanks on the HP Smart Tank 455 are easy to fill and refill; the ink bottles are resealable and spill-proof. The tanks are transparent, as well, so you can check levels easily and order more ink well before there's any danger of it running out.

Anyhome office or small business can benefit from this kind of multipurpose model,as it fits comfortably on a desktop and includes copy and scan functions. With a 60-sheet input tray, it's sure to manage everyday printing with ease and free up time for moreimportant activities.

HP prides itself on selling high-value printers with professional-class photo reproduction features. The Smart Tank 455 can produce borderless images on media up to letter size, and its inks are fade-resistant. HP says that images and documents printed with HP ink on HP photo paper can last up to 200 years without fading.

The Smart Tank 455's wireless connectivity is another feature that home and office users will appreciate. Using the HP Smart App on a smartphone or tablet, print jobscan be initiated anywhere on-the-go, and scanned images and documents appear directly on the user's preferred device once connected to the same Wi-Fi network. With the simple push of one button on a phone or tablet - whether it's printing, email, scanning or even checking supply levels - mobile printing and controlling workloads becomes quick and easy.

In all, the HP Smart Tank 455 represents a compelling alternative to traditional inkjet models, designed for households and home offices that print every day and don't want to change cartridges regularly. Its spill-proof ink bottles- which deliver two years of worry-free printing - represent a new age for budget-conscious home and small business printing.

