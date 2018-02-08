18-year-old arrested on suspicion of launching DDoS attacks
February 8, 2018
Netherlands police's high-tech crime unit has arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of launching distributed denial-of-service attacks on the Dutch tax authority, among others. Read more: http://zd.net/2sfKtDx
