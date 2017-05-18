5 Google I/O 2017 lessons for enterprise tech leaders
About
5 Google I/O 2017 lessons for enterprise tech leaders
7:41 /
May 18, 2017
ZDNet's Larry Dignan shares five key takeaways from Google I/O 2017, including Google's AI push, simplified Android developer tools, why Google Assistant may beat out Siri or Alexa, and more.
Share
Contact
5 Google I/O 2017 lessons for enterprise tech leadersZDNet's Larry Dignan shares five key takeaways from Google I/O 2017, including Google's AI push, simplified Android developer tools, why Google Assistant may beat out Siri or Alexa, and more.