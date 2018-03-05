Activ8me hit with penalty for claiming endorsement by ACCC

1:57 / March 5, 2018

Activ8me has been hit with a AU$12,600 penalty and issued with an infringement notice by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for claiming to be 'Australia's #1 Sky Muster provider by the ACCC'. Read more: http://zd.net/2tkKbMo

Read full article: ACCC slaps Activ8me for claiming endorsement by consumer watchdog

