Activ8me hit with penalty for claiming endorsement by ACCC
Activ8me hit with penalty for claiming endorsement by ACCC

March 5, 2018
March 5, 2018
Activ8me has been hit with a AU$12,600 penalty and issued with an infringement notice by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for claiming to be 'Australia's #1 Sky Muster provider by the ACCC'. Read more: http://zd.net/2tkKbMo
