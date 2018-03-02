Your next vacation rental: AI can tell you where to go

12:05 / March 2, 2018

Holidu's Johannes Sieber and Michael Siebers explain how AI, image recognition and real-time machine learning help sift through thousands of property listings to make the right recommendations for your next holiday.

