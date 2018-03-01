Apple beats Fitbit and Xiaomi to the top wearables spot
About
Apple beats Fitbit and Xiaomi to the top wearables spot
1:23 /
March 1, 2018
Apple has broken away as the clear leader in the wearables market, thanks to the popularity of the Series 3 Watches, according to IDC. Read more: http://zd.net/2te9aRB
Share
Contact
Apple beats Fitbit and Xiaomi to the top wearables spotApple has broken away as the clear leader in the wearables market, thanks to the popularity of the Series 3 Watches, according to IDC. Read more: http://zd.net/2te9aRB