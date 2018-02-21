Apple knows iOS has deteriorated, but it plans to fix that

Apple knows iOS has deteriorated, but it plans to fix that
1:05 / February 21, 2018

Have you noticed how iOS has become buggier and less polished in recent years? Apple has noticed too, and is putting in place a plan to make things better. Read more: http://zd.net/2BHgAz6

Read full article: Apple admits iOS is a mess, has a plan to make it better

