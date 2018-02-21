Apple knows iOS has deteriorated, but it plans to fix that
About
Apple knows iOS has deteriorated, but it plans to fix that
1:05 /
February 21, 2018
Have you noticed how iOS has become buggier and less polished in recent years? Apple has noticed too, and is putting in place a plan to make things better. Read more: http://zd.net/2BHgAz6
Share
Contact
Apple knows iOS has deteriorated, but it plans to fix thatHave you noticed how iOS has become buggier and less polished in recent years? Apple has noticed too, and is putting in place a plan to make things better. Read more: http://zd.net/2BHgAz6