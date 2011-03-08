Apple's Steve Jobs unveils iPad 2

Apple's Steve Jobs unveils iPad 2
6:05 / March 8, 2011

Despite being on medical leave, Apple CEO Steve Jobs steps back in the spotlight to show off the 2nd generation of the iPad tablet. Shipping on March 11, the thinner, lighter iPad 2 is also faster, and it comes with two cameras.

Read full article: Apple's iPad 2 launch: Here comes the obsession over long lines
Read full article: Video: Apple CEO Jobs unveils iPad 2, Smart cover
Read full article: Apple's iPad 2: An incremental upgrade enough to kill the competition

