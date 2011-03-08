Apple's Steve Jobs unveils iPad 2

Despite being on medical leave, Apple CEO Steve Jobs steps back in the spotlight to show off the 2nd generation of the iPad tablet. Shipping on March 11, the thinner, lighter iPad 2 is also faster, and it comes with two cameras.
Apple's Steve Jobs unveils iPad 2Despite being on medical leave, Apple CEO Steve Jobs steps back in the spotlight to show off the 2nd generation of the iPad tablet. Shipping on March 11, the thinner, lighter iPad 2 is also faster, and it comes with two cameras.