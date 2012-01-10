At CES, Ballmer highlights Windows phone, Windows 8, Xbox Kinect
About
At CES, Ballmer highlights Windows phone, Windows 8, Xbox Kinect
5:16 /
January 10, 2012
At CES in Las Vegas, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest talks to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer about what to expect from the software giant in 2012. Ballmer previews the new Windows phone OS, Windows 8's metro UI and new Xbox Kinect features.
Share
Contact
At CES, Ballmer highlights Windows phone, Windows 8, Xbox KinectAt CES in Las Vegas, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest talks to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer about what to expect from the software giant in 2012. Ballmer previews the new Windows phone OS, Windows 8's metro UI and new Xbox Kinect features.