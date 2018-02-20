Fake news isn't just about politics, it's hurting corporate America's bottom line

About
Fake news isn't just about politics, it's hurting corporate America's bottom line
0:56 / February 20, 2018

Big business could pull tens of billions of dollars from Facebook and Google if they cannot prevent fake news and harmful content

Share
Contact
Fake news isn't just about politics, it's hurting corporate America's bottom line Big business could pull tens of billions of dollars from Facebook and Google if they cannot prevent fake news and harmful content
Read full article: Can big business save us from fake news and loss of trust?

Related

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework
Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension
Google Lens rolls out to Google Photos users on Android
Android P: Google launches first developer preview
Turn your Android smartphone into a bunker with 10 simple steps
Chromebook users to get easy access to Linux apps
Deep learning helps Google keep an eye on heart attack risk
Google updates Pay app for Android
Google just can't seem to sell many Pixel phones, but it's not giving up
Google aims to embed AI-powered Smart Reply in every major chat platform
New Google Chrome filter will only eliminate the most annoying ads
The Echo effect: Google integrating Nest in IoT-minded reorganization
Your Android phone now tells you if Wi-Fi is too slow before connecting
Nougat finally unseats Marshmallow in battle for Android dominance
A family of malicious extensions takes over Chrome Web Store

Most Recent

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal

Google Lens rolls out to Google Photos users on Android

1:12 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

The way virtually any website can be compromised, and how to fix it

4:09 / March 7, 2018

Security