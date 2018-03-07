BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement
BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement
March 7, 2018
BlackBerry claims Facebook violated its intellectual property covering messaging utilities, including showing an unread message indicator on top of an icon. Read more: http://zd.net/2tltwYR
