BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement
1:34 / March 7, 2018

BlackBerry claims Facebook violated its intellectual property covering messaging utilities, including showing an unread message indicator on top of an icon. Read more: http://zd.net/2tltwYR

Read full article: BlackBerry sues Facebook for infringing on messaging patents

Legal