BlackBerry's IoT strategy begins with QNX and autos CEO says
BlackBerry's IoT strategy begins with QNX and autos CEO says
5:38 /
January 12, 2018
At CES 2018, BlackBerry CEO John Chen outlined the company's strategy for IoT. The company will focus on the automotive market and its QNX platform first and then explore opportunities in healthcare, energy exploration, government IT, and other sectors.
