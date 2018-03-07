Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage
Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage
March 7, 2018
Botnet distribution added to attacks which are crafted to hijack email threads - by attackers who are now experimenting with also delivering crytpocurrency mining malware.
