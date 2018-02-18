Coinbase responds to overcharged cryptocurrency customers

Coinbase responds to overcharged cryptocurrency customers
1:50 / February 18, 2018

Customers using the Coinbase platform to buy cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin began experiencing serious problems last week. Read more: http://zd.net/2BxnSW6

Read full article: Coinbase responds to user fury over rampant overcharging

