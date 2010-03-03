Cryptographers discuss wisdom of 'foolishness'

At the RSA conference in San Francisco, a panel of leading cryptographers reveal some of the lessons they have learned while making seemingly imprudent decisions. By going against the grain, new objectives can be made and boundaries overcome.
