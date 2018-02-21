Dario Spina: Brands should become more like people
February 21, 2018
Viacom's Dario Spina traces the digital evolution of brand messaging from static 'containers' like ad spots, billboards and banner ads to social media influencers and brands behaving more like individuals with personality and custom-tailored messages.
