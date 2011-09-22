Ellison wants to model new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM

About
Ellison wants to model new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM
4:49 / September 22, 2011

At a Churchhill Club event, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison talks to former Sun Microsystems President Ed Zander about Oracle's recent acquisition of Sun Microsystems. He says he’d like to pattern the new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM, combining both hardware and software systems.

Share
Contact
Ellison wants to model new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM At a Churchhill Club event, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison talks to former Sun Microsystems President Ed Zander about Oracle's recent acquisition of Sun Microsystems. He says he’d like to pattern the new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM, combining both hardware and software systems.
Read full article: HP's biggest challenge vs. IBM, Oracle: Continuity
Read full article: Oracle lays out its vision for Sun: Will it work?
Read full article: My 2009 top story: Oracle buys Sun; Regulatory soap opera ensues
Read full article: Oracle still hardware happy: Interested in buying Brocade
Read full article: Ellison wants to model new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM

Related

Already shaking up finance, blockchain could upend how manufacturing is run
Blockchain blockbuster: IBM's payment system is a first
Composer: IBM's new tool to develop serverless applications
Why blockchain implementations thrive in an ecosystem
Microsoft hits dictation milestone with human-like performance
IBM: Your computer can help researchers investigate autoimmune disorders
IBM announces a global supply blockchain to tackle food contamination
Tape techology is not done: IBM stores 330TB of data on a palm-sized cartridge
IBM's mainframe: A long-evolving system
Gartner ranks Apple number one IT vendor for 2016
IBM adds AI muscle to Sesame Street app
IBM's major breakthrough in nanosheet tech: The 5nm chip
IBM shipped Storwize USB flash drives containing a Trojan
Watson Marketing Insights: IBM's heavy artillery for personalized campaigns
Enterprise collaboration set for smart revolution in 2017
This is IBM's five-year plan to remake healthcare

Most Recent

There are now 1 billion active WeChat accounts worldwide

1:44 / March 9, 2018

Mobility

This AI software conducts recruitment interviews

1:30 / March 9, 2018

Innovation

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal