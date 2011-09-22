Ellison wants to model new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM
About
Ellison wants to model new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM
4:49 /
September 22, 2011
At a Churchhill Club event, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison talks to former Sun Microsystems President Ed Zander about Oracle's recent acquisition of Sun Microsystems. He says he’d like to pattern the new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM, combining both hardware and software systems.
Share
Contact
Ellison wants to model new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBMAt a Churchhill Club event, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison talks to former Sun Microsystems President Ed Zander about Oracle's recent acquisition of Sun Microsystems. He says he’d like to pattern the new Oracle after T.J. Watson Jr.'s IBM, combining both hardware and software systems.