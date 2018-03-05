Equifax confirms 2.4 million more victims of cyber attack
About
Equifax confirms 2.4 million more victims of cyber attack
1:49 /
March 5, 2018
The company said an ongoing analysis showed that 2.4 million more Americans not previously thought to have been affected had their names and partial drivers' license information stolen. Read more: http://zd.net/2oyxw3k
Share
Contact
Equifax confirms 2.4 million more victims of cyber attackThe company said an ongoing analysis showed that 2.4 million more Americans not previously thought to have been affected had their names and partial drivers' license information stolen. Read more: http://zd.net/2oyxw3k