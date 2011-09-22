Facebook overhauls profiles with Timeline

About
Facebook overhauls profiles with Timeline
3:50 / September 22, 2011

At the F8 developer conference in San Francisco, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces a revamped profile page called Timeline, which gives users more control and a chance to look back on everything they've ever published on the social network.

Share
Contact
Facebook overhauls profiles with Timeline At the F8 developer conference in San Francisco, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces a revamped profile page called Timeline, which gives users more control and a chance to look back on everything they've ever published on the social network.
Read full article: Facebook is finally getting redesigns right with Timeline

Related

Fake news isn't just about politics, it's hurting corporate America's bottom line
Twitter wants you to know if you've interacted with a Russia-linked account
Hootsuite CEO: Monitoring conversations across social platforms
Fearing scams, Facebook bans cryptocurrency ads
Facebook unveils major new multilingual strategy
News Feed changes: What is going to happen to Facebook?
Is your smartphone OS too old for WhatsApp now?
Facebook using AI to roll out face-saving feature
Stop sharing data with Facebook for business intelligence, French watchdog tells WhatsApp
The evolution of community: Know your customers
Facebook handing content creators more tools, higher profile in wake of fake news blitz
WhatsApp to break out with business service
AR, Voice platforms, and AI: Facebook positions itself for the future
Mastercard sees bots as part of commerce equation
Enterprise collaboration set for smart revolution in 2017
Facebook now auto-plays videos with sound: Here's how to mute them

Most Recent

There are now 1 billion active WeChat accounts worldwide

1:44 / March 9, 2018

Mobility

This AI software conducts recruitment interviews

1:30 / March 9, 2018

Innovation

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal