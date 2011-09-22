Facebook overhauls profiles with Timeline

At the F8 developer conference in San Francisco, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces a revamped profile page called Timeline, which gives users more control and a chance to look back on everything they've ever published on the social network.
Facebook overhauls profiles with TimelineAt the F8 developer conference in San Francisco, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces a revamped profile page called Timeline, which gives users more control and a chance to look back on everything they've ever published on the social network.