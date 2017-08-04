Google revamps G Suite for Education with new tools for teachers
Google revamps G Suite for Education with new tools for teachers
August 4, 2017
G Suite for Education makes inroads with Google Classroom, the tool that helps teachers manage their classrooms and communicate with students.
