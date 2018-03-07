Google Lens rolls out to Google Photos users on Android
Google Lens rolls out to Google Photos users on Android
March 7, 2018
Google Lens, an app that uses artificial intelligence to identify objects using a phone's camera, is now rolling out to all Google Photos users on Android. Read more: http://zd.net/2tno5c0
