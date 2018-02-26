Intel and NTT DoCoMo partner for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
About
Intel and NTT DoCoMo partner for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
2:08 /
February 26, 2018
The companies will look to bring 360-degree 8K video streams with real-time broadcasts, drones kitted out with HD cameras, and smart city sensors and connected cars to Tokyo 2020. Read more: http://zd.net/2BNUwCU
Share
Contact
Intel and NTT DoCoMo partner for 2020 Tokyo OlympicsThe companies will look to bring 360-degree 8K video streams with real-time broadcasts, drones kitted out with HD cameras, and smart city sensors and connected cars to Tokyo 2020. Read more: http://zd.net/2BNUwCU