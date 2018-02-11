'Internet for All' to start implementation in Brazil before Q2 2018
About
'Internet for All' to start implementation in Brazil before Q2 2018
1:41 /
February 11, 2018
The 'Internet for All' plan, due to start implementation in Brazil before the end of Q1 2018, will use the country's own satellite to deliver internet access to digitally excluded areas. Read more: http://zd.net/2Big1eT
Share
Contact
'Internet for All' to start implementation in Brazil before Q2 2018The 'Internet for All' plan, due to start implementation in Brazil before the end of Q1 2018, will use the country's own satellite to deliver internet access to digitally excluded areas. Read more: http://zd.net/2Big1eT