iOS 11 bug crashes iPhones and disables access to iMessage

iOS 11 bug crashes iPhones and disables access to iMessage
1:29 / February 18, 2018

Once the bug is received, the iOS SpringBoard application immediately crashes and the system prevents messaging apps like iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp from loading. Read more: http://zd.net/2o1maVg

Read full article: iPhone owners plagued by yet another iOS 11 bug

