iOS 11 bug crashes iPhones and disables access to iMessage
February 18, 2018
Once the bug is received, the iOS SpringBoard application immediately crashes and the system prevents messaging apps like iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp from loading. Read more: http://zd.net/2o1maVg
