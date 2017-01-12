It's inevitable: Samsung will build a phone with a foldable display

About
It's inevitable: Samsung will build a phone with a foldable display
1:37 / January 12, 2017

Yet another report says Samsung will introduce a phone that can fold out into a 7-inch tablet. The company has said it is working on such a device in the past, so it's just a matter of time.

Share
Contact
It's inevitable: Samsung will build a phone with a foldable display Yet another report says Samsung will introduce a phone that can fold out into a 7-inch tablet. The company has said it is working on such a device in the past, so it's just a matter of time.

Related

Samsung C-Lab startups to display AI solutions at SXSW 2018
Samsung says Bixby 2.0 coming in Galaxy Note 9
What the Samsung Galaxy S9 offers for professionals
Why Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition
Samsung Galaxy S9: Checking out the specs
Samsung Electronic's new SSD: 33.2 TB of memory for enterprises and datacenters
New smart TV line is heart of Samsung's IoT strategy
Samsung Galaxy S9: Here's what we know so far
Samsung exec Injong Rhee to join Google
Tablet sales: Amazon overtakes Samsung but can it challenge the iPad?
Samsung's foldable OLED phone is set for this year
Samsung Galaxy S8 range outperformed by iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus in Q3: Canalys
Samsung forecasts record quarterly profit as CEO resigns
Google pushes Pixel phones with trade-in program
Is wireless charging for phones here to stay -- or will it remain an oddity?
Samsung and Kakao will sync AI platforms, expand cooperation on IoT

Most Recent

This AI software conducts recruitment interviews

1:30 / March 9, 2018

Innovation

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal

Google Lens rolls out to Google Photos users on Android

1:12 / March 7, 2018

Mobility