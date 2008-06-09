Loopt launches new app for iPhone

About
Loopt launches new app for iPhone
2:15 / June 9, 2008

At Apple’s WWDC 2008 in San Francisco, Sam Altman, CEO of Loopt, previews a new application for the iPhone that uses location-based services. The new app blends social networks with the Maps application, so you can see where your friends are. You can also go to their journals to see what they've been doing today, what pictures they've added, and so on. This app will also be free.

Share
Contact
Loopt launches new app for iPhone At Apple’s WWDC 2008 in San Francisco, Sam Altman, CEO of Loopt, previews a new application for the iPhone that uses location-based services. The new app blends social networks with the Maps application, so you can see where your friends are. You can also go to their journals to see what they've been doing today, what pictures they've added, and so on. This app will also be free.

Related

You draw, we code. Microsoft plots killer app for developers
Building tools to connect a generationally and geographically diverse workforce
CES 2018: Qualcomm's keynote report
The death of workplace formality
The evolution of community: Know your customers
Dropbox tends to freelance worker needs with Showcase
Could telework help your career? Survey finds mixed results
Collaboration software: Time to call BS
Stride product demo: Making team communication less messy
Dropbox Paper takes on Google's G Suite with new organisational features
Google Docs adds collaboration muscle with big update
The Cruise-GM partnership didn't start off smoothly
Google's 55-inch Jamboard is a super-deluxe connected whiteboard
Enterprise collaboration set for smart revolution in 2017
With eye on enterprise, Google revamps Hangouts
The world's digital history is stored in this old church

Most Recent

This AI software conducts recruitment interviews

1:30 / March 9, 2018

Innovation

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal

Google Lens rolls out to Google Photos users on Android

1:12 / March 7, 2018

Mobility