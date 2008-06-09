Loopt launches new app for iPhone

At Apple’s WWDC 2008 in San Francisco, Sam Altman, CEO of Loopt, previews a new application for the iPhone that uses location-based services. The new app blends social networks with the Maps application, so you can see where your friends are. You can also go to their journals to see what they've been doing today, what pictures they've added, and so on. This app will also be free.