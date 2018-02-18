Meltdown-Spectre attack variants discovered

Researchers have developed a tool to uncover new ways of attacking the Meltdown and Spectre CPU side-channel flaws, which may force chipmakers to re-examine already difficult hardware mitigations. Read more: http://zd.net/2C2vaCq
