Nokia to strengthen home Wi-Fi with Unium acquisition
About
Nokia to strengthen home Wi-Fi with Unium acquisition
2:27 /
March 5, 2018
Nokia announced that it has launched Nokia Wi-Fi and acquired Unium as part of solving the issues that have long plagued coverage. Read more: http://zd.net/2FdfR7T
Share
Contact
Nokia to strengthen home Wi-Fi with Unium acquisitionNokia announced that it has launched Nokia Wi-Fi and acquired Unium as part of solving the issues that have long plagued coverage. Read more: http://zd.net/2FdfR7T