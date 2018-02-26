Norway's 5G pilot will have driverless buses, drones, and real-time medical diagnoses
About
Norway's 5G pilot will have driverless buses, drones, and real-time medical diagnoses
0:51 /
February 26, 2018
When Telenor's 5G pilot begins near Oslo later this year, it will be putting a string of applications to real-life testing.
Share
Contact
Norway's 5G pilot will have driverless buses, drones, and real-time medical diagnosesWhen Telenor's 5G pilot begins near Oslo later this year, it will be putting a string of applications to real-life testing.