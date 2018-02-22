NSW set for full digital driver's licence rollout by mid-2018
NSW set for full digital driver's licence rollout by mid-2018
February 22, 2018
The NSW government is set to roll out digital driver's licences to the whole of the state by midyear after a successful trial in Dubbo. Read more: http://zd.net/2C8gEZF
