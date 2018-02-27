Queensland cops get drone signal jammers for the Commonwealth Games
About
Queensland cops get drone signal jammers for the Commonwealth Games
1:50 /
February 27, 2018
Queensland Police Force is boosting security ahead of the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast by ordering multiple units of DroneShield's 'DroneGun MK II'.
Share
Contact
Queensland cops get drone signal jammers for the Commonwealth GamesQueensland Police Force is boosting security ahead of the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast by ordering multiple units of DroneShield's 'DroneGun MK II'.