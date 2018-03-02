Rakuten plans to transform super points program with cryptocurrency
Rakuten plans to transform super points program with cryptocurrency
March 2, 2018
The internet company is planning to enhance the Super Points program and release its own cryptocurrency, called Rakuten Coin, which would run on blockchain technology. Read more: http://zd.net/2CpUfHC
