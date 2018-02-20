New smart TV line is heart of Samsung's IoT strategy
About
New smart TV line is heart of Samsung's IoT strategy
0:52 /
February 20, 2018
Samsung is bringing AI to its smart TVs in the form of voice assistant Bixby, but whether the move will bring the company closer to its 'total' IoT consumer experience remains to be seen.
Share
Contact
New smart TV line is heart of Samsung's IoT strategySamsung is bringing AI to its smart TVs in the form of voice assistant Bixby, but whether the move will bring the company closer to its 'total' IoT consumer experience remains to be seen.