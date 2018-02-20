New smart TV line is heart of Samsung's IoT strategy

New smart TV line is heart of Samsung's IoT strategy
0:52 / February 20, 2018

Samsung is bringing AI to its smart TVs in the form of voice assistant Bixby, but whether the move will bring the company closer to its 'total' IoT consumer experience remains to be seen.

Read full article: ​Will Bixby consolidate Samsung's smart TV and IoT experience?

