Short clip: Harvard Medical School and RFID: Just what the doctor ordered
About
Short clip: Harvard Medical School and RFID: Just what the doctor ordered
1:28 /
November 28, 2006
John Halamka, the CIO of Harvard Medical School, talks about how RFID is being used in hospitals today. Halamka has an RFID chip implanted in his arm.
Share
Contact
Short clip: Harvard Medical School and RFID: Just what the doctor orderedJohn Halamka, the CIO of Harvard Medical School, talks about how RFID is being used in hospitals today. Halamka has an RFID chip implanted in his arm.