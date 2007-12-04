Short clip: Kaiser on delivering healthcare in real-time
December 4, 2007
Phil Fasano, CIO of Kaiser Permanente talks about the company's new Health Connect system that is helping the company deliver real-time information to its patients in the areas of insurance, claims and managed care.
