Short clip: Netflix on staying ahead of competition
About
Short clip: Netflix on staying ahead of competition
1:42 /
November 11, 2008
Neil Hunt, Chief Product Officer of Netflix, claims the company is well-positioned to stay strong in the subscription market. While companies like Apple and Amazon may be able to offer streaming capabilities, Netflix can offer hybrid packages so users can receive media any way they like it.
Share
Contact
Short clip: Netflix on staying ahead of competition Neil Hunt, Chief Product Officer of Netflix, claims the company is well-positioned to stay strong in the subscription market. While companies like Apple and Amazon may be able to offer streaming capabilities, Netflix can offer hybrid packages so users can receive media any way they like it.