Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

Innovation Cyber Security Ecosystem at Block 71 (ICE71) is set to begin operations next month and will be the first in the country dedicated to offer support for cybersecurity startups. Read more: http://zd.net/2oMrGvF
