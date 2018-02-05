Shipment sag suggests new smartphones losing appeal
About
Shipment sag suggests new smartphones losing appeal
0:56 /
February 5, 2018
Even with a good performance from Apple's newest devices, smartphone sales dropped dramatically in the last three months of 2017. Read more: http://zd.net/2FAaQpJ
Share
Contact
Shipment sag suggests new smartphones losing appealEven with a good performance from Apple's newest devices, smartphone sales dropped dramatically in the last three months of 2017. Read more: http://zd.net/2FAaQpJ