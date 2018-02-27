Sony Xperia XZ2 adds AR, 3D scanning

Sony Xperia XZ2 adds AR, 3D scanning
2:46 / February 27, 2018

The Sony Xperia XZ2 comes with 3D scanning capabilities on its front-facing camera, S-Force surround sound, Bravia screen tech, and AR and a dynamic vibration system adapted from its PlayStation controllers. Read more: http://zd.net/2ENIRH4

Read full article: Sony's Xperia XZ2 smartphone adds 3D scanning capabilities

