Taking the digital billboard to the next level

Taking the digital billboard to the next levelDo you think a 10-story building wrapped in your company's video would help get your message across? That's the goal of San Francisco-based marketing company Obscura Digital. Besides cool projection technology, the company is exploring touch and interactive tech to help advertise products with pop.