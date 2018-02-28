The Moon to get a 4G network for HD streaming back to Earth
February 28, 2018
A pair of Audi lunar rovers will be connected by an LTE connection provided by Vodafone Germany and Nokia Bell Labs back to a base station. Read more: http://zd.net/2BUEqrq
