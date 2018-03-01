The 'smart office' of the future: 3 factors to watch

About
The 'smart office' of the future: 3 factors to watch
4:20 / March 1, 2018

Companies have spent a lot of resources making offices more comfortable and collaborative, now it's time to make the tech less frustrating for making conference calls and giving presentations.

Share
Contact
The 'smart office' of the future: 3 factors to watch Companies have spent a lot of resources making offices more comfortable and collaborative, now it's time to make the tech less frustrating for making conference calls and giving presentations.

Related

Inside Dropbox's Sydney headquarters
Salesforce sets milestone for green building with innovative water recycling system
Future routers: D-Link unveils heavy-lift models for hyper-connected homes

Most Recent

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal

Google Lens rolls out to Google Photos users on Android

1:12 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

The way virtually any website can be compromised, and how to fix it

4:09 / March 7, 2018

Security